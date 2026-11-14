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When That Roof Starts Acting Up, Here’s What to Do Next
By GISuser,2 days ago
A small drip in the ceiling rarely stays small for long. What starts as a faint water stain can quickly turn into sagging drywall, mold growth, or even structural damage if it’s ignored. Roofs take a beating year-round — scorching sun, pounding rain, high winds, and freezing temperatures all chip away at their integrity, often without homeowners noticing until it’s too late.