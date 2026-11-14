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Why Some Landscaped Yards Develop Drainage Problems After a Renovation
By GISuser,2 days ago
A freshly renovated yard can look perfect until the first long rain. The lawn is smooth, planting beds have crisp edges, and a new walkway gives the space a finished appearance. Yet water may suddenly collect beside the house, linger across the grass, or wash mulch onto the pavement. These problems can be especially puzzling when the yard drains reasonably well before the work begins.