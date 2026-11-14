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Best CloudStream Repository and Extensions [100% Working List]
By GISuser,2 days ago
CloudStream is a free, open-source streaming hub for Android, Fire TV, Android TV, and desktop. The app ships almost empty on purpose, and the content shows up only after you add a CloudStream Repository and the right CloudStream Extensions. This guide covers every working repo for 2026, the exact steps to install them, and fixes for the problems most people hit. It is built for daily viewers in the USA, India, the Middle East, Turkey, and beyond who want movies, shows, anime, and live sports in one place.