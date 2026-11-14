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How Post-Construction Cleaning Prepares a Space for Occupancy
By GISuser,2 days ago
Construction leaves behind more than visible debris. Fine dust settles inside vents, on fixtures, along trim, and across finished floors. Paint, adhesive, packaging, and trade marks also remain after crews leave. Post-construction cleaning removes these residues in a planned sequence, allowing owners, tenants, staff, and visitors to enter a clean, functional space. The work usually includes rough cleaning, final detailing, and a touch-up pass before handover, as the following steps explain.