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Why Roof Leaks Sometimes Appear Several Feet Away From the Actual Damage
By GISuser,2 days ago
A brown patch on a bedroom ceiling seems to point directly to the problem above it. Homeowners often assume that the water entered the roof at the same spot where the stain appeared. Yet a leak can begin near a chimney, follow a wooden beam, and finally drip into a room several feet away. The stain marks where water became visible, not necessarily where it crossed the roof.