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AG ANNOUNCES $183.5 MILLION SETTLEMENT
By Alex,2 days ago
ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG ANNOUNCES $183.5 MILLION MULTISTATE SETTLEMENT WITH RENT-TO-OWN COMPANY ACIMA DIGITAL. (Hartford, CT) — Attorney General William Tong today announced a $183.5 million multistate settlement with Acima Digital, LLC and its parent company, Acima Holdings, LLC, resolving allegations that the rent-to-own finance company misled consumers about its agreements and deceptively marked up prices.
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