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Boys cross country ends season on a high note
By Charlie Peterson,12 days ago
After a down year last season derailed by injuries, the Westside Warriors boys cross country team bounced back in a big way this fall, punching their ticket to state and finishing 10th overall at the NSAA XC Championships. Leading the charge at the state meet was junior captain Gavin Leeper, who crossed the finish line in sixth place with an impressive time of 16:28.3.