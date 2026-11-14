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Washington's Missing Indigenous Person Alert System: How It Works
By Aaron Washington,2 days ago
A 15-year-old boy last seen off E 8th Ave in Spokane Valley nearly a week ago is now the subject of a statewide search after authorities issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert on his behalf. Mason Pack-Laudermilk was last seen around 9:25 p.m. on November 7, wearing a blue, gray and black Gonzaga hoodie, gray sweatpants and black slides, and investigators say he may have been heading toward Longview.
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