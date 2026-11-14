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Indianapolis USPS Case Ends in Probation for One Worker; Co-Worker Still Faces Charges
By Luis Martinez,2 days ago
A postal worker accused of taking valuables from parcels at an Indianapolis facility has pleaded guilty to official misconduct and received probation. A co-worker has been charged in a separate case, but his arrest warrant had not been served as of publication, according to FOX59. The different outcomes leave the allegations against the second worker unresolved.
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