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Women’s Basketball Welcomes a Pair of Power Conference Opponents to Lavietes Pavilion
2 days ago
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard women's basketball will close its three-game homestand by welcoming a pair of power conference opponents to Lavietes Pavilion. First, in a rematch of the 2025 NCAA Tournament Round of 64, the Crimson will face Michigan State on Sunday, November 15 at 2:00 p.m. Then, Harvard will take on Syracuse on Wednesday, November 18 at 5:00 p.m.