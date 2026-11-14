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Lake City Mayor's Election Protest Rejected, Robinson Vows to Appeal
By Alexis Villarreal,13 days ago
The Florence County Election Commission has denied a protest from Lake City Mayor Yamekia Robinson, upholding former Mayor Larue Alford's victory in the Nov. 3 mayoral race and rejecting Robinson's bid for a runoff. Commissioners reported Alford took 785 votes to Robinson's 584 and Michael Donavan Nero's 530 — with no candidate crossing the halfway mark of total votes cast.
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