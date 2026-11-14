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Mickey Mouse & Friends Debut New Holiday Outfits on Main Street, USA at Disneyland
By Mr. Daps,2 days ago
The Holidays at the Disneyland Resort began on November 13, 2026. With the start of this merry season, there are quite a few different offerings for guests to enjoy. This includes entertainment, attraction overlays, shopping opportunities, food, and a whole lot more! One of the popular offerings is always getting to see Mickey Mouse and his friends in Town Square on Main Street, USA, in their new holiday outfits. This is something that guests eagerly look forward to each year. Some guests can often be found recreating these Disney characters’ outfits from the concept art released earlier this year. They wear these outfits to meet with their favorite Disney characters on the first day of the Holidays at the Disneyland Resort.