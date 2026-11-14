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‘Mickey’s Holiday Cavalcade’ Presented in Place of ‘A Christmas Fantasy’ Parade on the First Day of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort
By Mr. Daps,2 days ago
For the second year in a row, “the rain, rain, rain, came down, down, down” on the first day of the Holidays at the Disneyland Resort. This led to some disruptions to entertainment offerings around the Disneyland Resort. In some cases, there were outright cancellations of offerings. In other cases, there were contingencies in place.