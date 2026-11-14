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NFL Announces Major Change to Vikings, Packers Game
By Max Dible,2 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings contest against the Green Bay Packers is going to look a little bit different than the NFL initially planned following nationwide air travel concerns. Several flights ended up postponed or cancelled after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced a full ground stop across the United States that lasted for roughly four hours on Friday, November 13 due to a telecommunications breakdown that impacted every air traffic control tower in the country.
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