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An Oakland Taco Shop Says It Lost $31,000 to Fraud. An Employee’s Fundraiser Raised Over $25,000 in Less Than a Day
2 days ago
Oakland's Tacos Oscar says $31,000 disappeared from its business bank account on June 15, according to a fundraising appeal. Insurance reimbursed $10,000, leaving the restaurant with a $21,000 loss before its community stepped in. Chef and co-owner Oscar Michel publicly asked for support November 10, describing how difficult it was...