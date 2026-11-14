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HIGHLIGHTS: California quarterback Tyler Winkles accounts for more than 600 yards, eight touchdowns in 70-54 playoff upset
By Mitch Stephens,2 days ago
Bay Area high school football fans, especially those around Acalanes (Lafayette, Calif.) keep trying to convince Tyler Winkles to pursue the sport at the next level. Perhaps after Winkles' performance Friday in a stunning 70-54 win at heavily-favored Pittsburg, the speedy, athletic quarterback with a baseball scholarship to Washington State secured will change his mind.
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