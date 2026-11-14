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Atlanta Family's Child-Welfare Case Reaches Georgia Supreme Court
By Chris Allen Thompson,2 days ago
Nathan Deal Judicial Center — Georgia Supreme Court Appeal Hearing. Georgia’s Supreme Court is considering whether state child-welfare officials may take children into custody before a parent has a hearing when the agency has not identified an immediate danger. Dayshundra Wilson is asking the justices to require an objective finding of imminent danger before an emergency removal and to overturn lower-court rulings that upheld the procedure in her case, according to The Imprint.
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