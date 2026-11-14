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Monster Waves Batter San Francisco Coast as Rainy Week Looms
By Emily Johnson,2 days ago
San Francisco is getting a brief Saturday breather before a rainy stretch, but the coastline is the place to avoid: temperatures will reach the lower 60s along the Pacific coast, with partly to mostly cloudy skies in the morning and cloudiness increasing during the afternoon and evening, while a High Surf Warning covers the Pacific coast through early Sunday. Early Saturday, temperatures were near 55 degrees, with a slight chance of light rain lingering before 8 a.m.
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