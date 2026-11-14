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OPINION | Universities Need to Provide Resources to Help Burnout, Students Should Monitor Their Stress
By Maddy Hymas,2 days ago
As a full-time student, intern and tutor, I experience burnout. Assignments and projects pile up while I try to balance my personal life. As the semester goes on, I run on pure adrenaline. I feel out of my body as I’m consumed by work, but I can’t stop and take a break. If I took a break, the workload would be worse.