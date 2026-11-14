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Some flights still canceled a day after nationwide ground stop
By UPI,2 days ago
Nov. 14 (UPI) — More than 4,000 flights across the country were canceled Saturday after Friday’s ground stop that affected the entire United States. While the ground stop was lifted at 8:15 p.m. EST Friday, airlines struggled to deal with the backlog of consumers trying to get to their destinations. More than 15,000 U.S. flights were delayed or canceled on Friday. Thousands of people waited in long lines or slept overnight in airports waiting for a flight.