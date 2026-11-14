undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Women’s Basketball Signs Four for 2027-28 and Beyond
2 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Belmont University women's basketball program and 10th-year head coach Bart Brooks have signed Tayli Dimarco, Kira Juffermans, Nyla Johnson and Maddie Braden for the Bruins' 2027-28 season and beyond. Announced Saturday afternoon during the early signing period, Belmont's four newcomers will arrive in the Music City next summer. Both Dimarco and Juffermans hail from Australia, while Johnson and Braden are in-state signees.