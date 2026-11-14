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Forget ‘Black Widow,’ Jennifer Lawrence’s Best Spy Movie Is a Masterpiece From Start to Finish
By Molly DeCastro,2 days ago
Jennifer Lawrence has a near-endless Rolodex of truly awe-inspiring cinema. From The Hunger Games Trilogy to Silver Linings Playbook, Lawrence has cemented her status as a tour de force in film. That said, her 2018 thriller seems to have fallen under the radar. Directed by Francis Lawrence, Red Sparrow follows a prima ballerina whose unrelenting climb toward greatness ends in a career-threatening crescendo. Dominika Egorova finds herself at the end of her line and suddenly enraptured in a secret intelligence service, training her to use her mind and body as lethal weapons.