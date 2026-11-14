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This Much Ado Is Not Too Cool For School
By Sophia Carey,13 days ago
Legacy Studios and Elm Shakespeare’s take on Shakespeare’s rom-com at New Haven Academy is groovy with personality and history. There’s nothing quite like school after hours: The halls are empty, the chairs stacked, and striding past quiet lockers under the fluorescent strip lighting feels thrillingly transgressive. Students stand a little taller after the sun goes down, walking the halls like they own them—which, in the truest sense, they do.