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Attack Squadron 215: The Vietnam War Journey Of The Original Barn Owls
By Kapil Kajal,2 days ago
Attack Squadron 215 (VA-215), known as the “Barn Owls,” was formed twice in the US Navy. The first VA-215 was formed on June 22, 1955, and ended its service on August 31, 1967. During this time, it flew the A-1 Skyraider and participated in Cold War conflicts and the Vietnam War. The second VA-215, which started on March 1, 1968, took on the Barn Owls name and flew the A-7B Corsair II until it was disbanded in 1977. The first VA-215 squadron began at NAS Moffett Field and received the AD-6/A-1H Skyraider in August 1955. It later moved to NAS Alameda and then to NAS Lemoore, upgrading to the AD-7/A-1J Skyraider in 1961. One of the squadron’s earliest major missions happened during the Second Taiwan Strait Crisis in 1958. From the USS Lexington, Attack Squadron 215 operated flights in the Formosa Strait from August to November as tensions increased around the offshore islands. The following year, Commander P. Rippa, the squadron’s leader, died in a training flight in Yosemite Valley on March 24, 1959. In March 1961, the squadron was called back to action when the USS Lexington operated off the coast of Thailand. The Laotian government was struggling against the Pathet Lao. Aircraft from the carrier’s air group conducted reconnaissance missions over Laos.