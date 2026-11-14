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Chicago Thanksgiving Parade Moves Up an Hour for First Time in 92 Years
By Damon R. Sheffield,2 days ago
Chicago’s Thanksgiving Parade is stepping off an hour earlier than ever this year, kicking off at 7:45 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 26, 2026. It’s the first time in the parade’s 92-year history that organizers have moved up the start time, and former Chicago Bears cornerback Charles “Peanut” Tillman will serve as grand marshal for the occasion.
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