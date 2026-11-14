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‘MobLand’ Star Tom Hardy’s Crime Thriller Officially Leaves Free Streaming
By Rohan Naahar,2 days ago
With only a few days to go until the MobLand Season 2 finale, fans of the show may be in the market for something similar. Now's the perfect time to check out a rather low-key movie that Tom Hardy starred in shortly after he was anointed to the A-list. But remember, the movie is slated for removal from the free streaming platform it's currently available on. Hardy starred in the film alongside a handful of freshly minted stars, who were joined by several veterans in supporting roles. Directed by John Hillcoat, the film wasn't a breakout hit at the box office, nor did it receive particularly positive reviews, but the top-tier talent involved makes the film something of an anomaly even today.