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‘Rivals’ Stars Reveal Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of Season 2's Most Outrageous Scene
By Greer Riddell,2 days ago
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Rivals Season 2, Episode 7-9.While some viewers are lusting over the possibility of Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) and Taggie O'Hara (Bella McLean) finally getting together, the rest of Rivals fans are invested in another couple. In the wake of Monica Baddingham's (Claire Rushbrook) death, Valerie Jones (Lisa McGrillis) is left mourning one of the few people in the group who treated her with kindness. Now, as she tries to make a new friend, the quiet bliss of "Frizzie" looks to be in danger. But will Season 2, Part 2 finally see Freddie Jones (Danny Dyer) and Lizzie Vereker (Katherine Parkinson) leave their spouses for good?