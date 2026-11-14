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Marvel's New Sci-Fi Series Hits 421 Million Minutes Watched in One Week
By Kelcie Mattson,2 days ago
Curiosity surrounding the MCU's future has heightened to a boiling point as Avengers: Doomsday's theatrical debut creeps ever closer. For one, Doomsday's vigorous ticket presales are nothing to sneeze at. As for VisionQuest, Disney+'s newest original series generated considerable buzz before it even premiered, having been marketed as a two-for-one deal — the culmination of the Maximoff family's 11-year storyline and the final piece of foreshadowing before Doomsday kicks off the beginning-of-the-end of the Multiverse saga.