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Totowa's Eighth Turkey Trot Returns Nov. 22 With Turkey Drive for Paterson Shelter
By Tariq Hassan,13 days ago
Totowa’s Thanksgiving-week running tradition returns on Nov. 22, as the borough’s Mayor and Council and Board of Recreation host the eighth annual Turkey Trot starting at 10 a.m. on Campus Road. The morning offers both a USATF-certified 5K and a family-friendly one-mile fun run, drawing runners, walkers and families out for a cause before the holiday.
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