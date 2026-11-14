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12 ANGRY JURORS lets students stretch their acting chops at U of U Studio Series (Review)
By Rachel's Reviews,2 days ago
I’m not sure what got everyone thinking about the drama 12 Angry Men (with variations) this year but I recently saw it for the 4th time in 2026, but fortunately it’s a great play that really gives actors a chance to shine so I never mind seeing it. It’s just always interesting to see what makes for local theatre trendy shows. Anyway, this latest version was up at the University of Utah in their Studio Series which is a black box program that allows the students to learn and craft their acting skills. There’s few plays that will grant this more than 12 Angry Jurors (this was the dual gender version,) and I loved getting to see their performances.