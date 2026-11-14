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Rebel Recipes: Chicken Enchilada Soup Is a Spicy, Cheesy Slow Cooker Pick for Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma
By Emily Holly,11 days ago
OXFORD, Miss. – As football season winds down, soup season is heating up. Now that temperatures are finally cooler, we have a spicy, cheesy soup everyone will love. The best part is that you can put the soup on before kickoff and serve it around halftime or near the end of the game. Let’s hope the Rebs can get back on track this weekend against the Sooners. Go Rebs!