undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Tiny Desk Radio: Nduduzo Makhathini, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr
By NPR Staff,2 days ago
Host Bobby Carter presents three African artists who are pushing the boundaries of jazz and pop. Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station. Host Bobby Carter presents three African artists who are pushing the boundaries of jazz and pop. We'll hear a beautiful set from South Africa pianist Nduduzo Makhathini, plus Nigerian pop stars Burna Boy and Ayra Starr.