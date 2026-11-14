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DNA Cold Hit Finally Names Suspect in 2014 Dupont Circle Uber Assault
By Beth Carter,3 days ago
Connecticut Ave. S. of Dupont Circle — Approximate Bar Departure Area. A woman who said she climbed into what she thought was her requested Uber near Dupont Circle in the early hours of April 13, 2014, ended up assaulted by one of two men inside the vehicle, according to police — a case that sat unsolved for 12 years until an FBI database match this past summer pointed investigators to a suspect.
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