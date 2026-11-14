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Updated start times for college football games affected by FAA ground stop, broken down by conference
2 days ago
Although the recent FAA ground stop was resolved within hours of its implementation, its ripple effects are still being felt by millions of travelers across the country. Among those affected by the disruptions were several college football teams that were grounded Friday evening while trying to reach their destinations for today’s slate of games.