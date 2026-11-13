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Deva Roberts Named Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Douglas Elliman
7 days ago
Deva Roberts was promoted to Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Douglas Elliman on November 13, 2026, according to an SEC filing. Douglas Elliman appointed Deva Roberts as Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary effective November 13, 2026, filling the opening left by Bradley H. Brodie’s departure. Roberts has spent nearly five years at DER, where she serves as Executive Vice President and General Counsel and will keep that role. (Source: an SEC filing.)