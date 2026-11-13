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Bradley H. Brodie Steps Down as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Douglas Elliman
7 days ago
Bradley H. Brodie left the role of Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary at Douglas Elliman on November 13, 2026, according to an SEC filing. RoleSenior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary. CompanyDouglas Elliman. IndustryReal Estate. MoveDeparture. DateNovember 13, 2026. Sourcean SEC filing. Douglas Elliman disclosed that Bradley H....