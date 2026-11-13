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GC Pay In Dallas And LA: Same Sticker, Different Math
5 days ago
Sartori & Partners has new general counsel salary pages for Dallas and Los Angeles, and they make a neat pair. On paper the two look close. Dallas mid-market GC base runs about $300,000 to $400,000. Los Angeles mid-market seats cluster near a $330,000 median base and about $410,000 in total cash, right on the ACC’s national medians for a general counsel or chief legal officer (salary ranges; some figures are base salary only).