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I WITNESS: He’s got the whole world in his hands
By Vickie Shufton,12 days ago
The venerable Replogle company is located not far from Chicago, Ill. They have been in business for close to 100 years. Replogle manufactures enormous library globes on beautiful mahogany stands accented with brass. During the 1980s, more than a decade before I met her, my wife purchased one for her home library in Los Angeles. I loved that globe so much that when we left California and moved to the East Coast, I insisted that it come with us.