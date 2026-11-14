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Simple Plan, Hoobastank, more bands perform midair amid FAA ground stop
2 days ago
While the Federal Aviation Administration's national ground stop left traveling Americans frustrated and concerned, some got an upgrade on in-flight entertainment. Several bands, including Hoobastank and Simple Plan, treated in-flight passengers and aircrew to impromptu live performances later shared on social media. Both bands were among those headed to Orlando for slated shows at the Vans Warped Tour before the FAA halted flights across the country, stranding travelers soon after 3:36 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 13.