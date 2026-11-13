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First Lawyer Hired, Now CLO: Stitch Fix Pays $2.35M
5 days ago
Stitch Fix’s new proxy statement gives a clean look at general counsel salary at a mid-size public company. Chief legal officer Casey O’Connor earned $2,349,425 for fiscal 2026: a $500,000 base, $1,427,433 in stock awards and a $408,300 bonus. The base has not moved since his 2022 offer letter. The stock is where the money is, as usual. Since August he has also been interim chief people officer, so the job keeps growing even when the salary line stays put.