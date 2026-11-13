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Big Law Buys Partners, Skips First-Years: 540 Fewer Hires
5 days ago
Bryan Driscoll, writing for Best Law Firms, lays out a legal job market that is pulling apart. On Big Law hiring, lateral partner moves at large firms reached a six-year high in early 2026. Meanwhile, firms of more than 500 lawyers hired about 540 fewer entry-level associates from the class of 2025, a 7.5% drop and the first decline in more than a decade. Firms expect AI to absorb first-year work, though Driscoll notes billable hours rose 4.2% in the first half of 2026.