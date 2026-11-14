undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pflugerville Advances $13K TrapWire Deal Days After Testing It on a School Threat
By Natalie Petrovich,2 days ago
Source: The original uploader was Hephaestos at English Wikipedia. / Wikimedia Commons. Pflugerville's City Council gave initial approval Tuesday, Nov. 10, to a roughly $13,000-a-year service agreement with TrapWire Inc., a surveillance technology vendor, in a 4-1 vote that drew a sharp dissent from one member who said the deal undercuts privacy protections the city adopted just weeks earlier. The contract is not final: staff now have 90 days to hammer out the language before bringing it back for a final council vote.