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South Carolina Clears UTVs for Public Roads Starting Next Week, With Conditions
By Micah Delgadillo,2 days ago
South Carolina is set to allow qualifying utility terrain vehicles, or UTVs, on certain public roads starting November 18, 2026, subject to state requirements. A message attributed to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety and shared by a county sheriff’s office also drew attention to how UTVs differ from all-terrain vehicles, or ATVs.
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