undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Gold rush answers early punch: Bethesda storms back to reach state title game
12 days ago
Hilton Head Christian Academy, a team Bethesda Academy had beaten soundly five weeks earlier, stood between the Blazers and a return to a state championship game. When the Eagles scored a touchdown on the game’s opening drive on Friday night, the host Blazers fumbled on their third play from scrimmage; there was a chance that Bethesda’s march through the SCISA Class 3A playoffs could come to a halt in the semifinals.
2