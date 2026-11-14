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Pope Leo XIV begins 12-day Latin America trip after recent surgery
By Natasha Weber,2 days ago
The airport roads outside Montevideo have a way of turning ordinary afternoons into processions. Flags appear from car windows. Parish groups practice songs they already know by heart. This week those small preparations carry extra weight, because Pope Leo Latin America plans have become a twelve day tour of Uruguay, Peru, and Argentina, scheduled to begin only three weeks after the pope underwent surgery for lung cancer. The Vatican has framed the journey as pastoral rather than political. For people who will stand for hours in plazas, the distinction may matter less than the simple fact of his arrival.