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Six Years After Leaving the Royal Family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Reportedly Moved Into a New Home in the British Countryside
By Grazia Staff,9 days ago
Goodbye Montecito and hello to the Cotswolds. Six years after trading Windsor walkabouts for Montecito avocado trees, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their two children have officially moved back to the UK in late August. After. From Montecito To The Cotswolds. According to multiple outlets, Meghan and Harry returned to...