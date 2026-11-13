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Goodbye Hollywood: After Selling Her $24.75 Million Los Angeles Mansion, Angelina Jolie, 51, Has Just Bought a New Home in This Quiet East Coast State
By Grazia Staff,11 days ago
She’s finally saying goodbye to Los Angeles. After listing the historic compound in May and ultimately selling it in September for about $24.75 million, Angelina Jolie did what she had promised herself for years. She put down roots far from Los Angeles, buying an estate in Connecticut – the state her fans have been trying to guess from those teasing headlines about a mysterious new East Coast home.