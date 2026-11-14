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Pamela Anderson, 59, Left Hollywood Behind to Restore Her Grandparents’ 7-Acre Estate — Inside Her Idyllic New Life on Vancouver Island
By Roxana Diba,13 days ago
Pamela Anderson lives in the Garden of Eden – and her Instagram videos are proof. Her page is full to the brim with peaceful clips of verdant flower beds, lush, rain-soaked pink roses and a warm, orange sunset filtering through the pine trees that border her property. It’s an enchanting window into the idyllic life Anderson leads in her hometown of, delightfully named, Ladysmith in British Columbia.