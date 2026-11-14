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Backstage Update On AEW Full Gear 2026 Talent Status After Nationwide Flight Shutdown Sparks Concerns
By Matt Boone,2 days ago
All Elite Wrestling appears to have avoided a potentially significant travel problem heading into tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2026 pay-per-view. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday afternoon, grounding all departing flights across the United States beginning at 3:54 p.m. Eastern. The shutdown remained in effect until 8:15 p.m. Eastern, when flights were finally cleared to resume.