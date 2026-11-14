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Ohio's Poindexter Joins 51 Democrats Demanding Day-One Stock Trading Ban
By Jocelyn Weaver,2 days ago
Ohio Congressman-elect Brian Poindexter wants a ban on congressional stock trading locked in before he even takes his oath of office. The Brook Park Democrat, who unseated Republican U.S. Rep. Max Miller to flip Ohio's 7th Congressional District, signed onto a letter this week urging House leadership to adopt the ban as part of the rules package for the new Congress.
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